Queensland has become the first state in Australia to criminalise so-called gay conversion therapy. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Australasia

Gay conversion therapy outlawed in Australia’s Queensland in boost for LGBT rights

  • Health care professionals could now face 18 months in jail for attempting to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, under the new law
  • Worldwide, several countries have partially or fully outlawed gay conversion therapy, including Malta, Brazil and Germany
Topic |   Australia
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 7:42pm, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Queensland has become the first state in Australia to criminalise so-called gay conversion therapy. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE