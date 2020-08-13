Queensland has become the first state in Australia to criminalise so-called gay conversion therapy. Photo: DPA
Gay conversion therapy outlawed in Australia’s Queensland in boost for LGBT rights
- Health care professionals could now face 18 months in jail for attempting to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, under the new law
- Worldwide, several countries have partially or fully outlawed gay conversion therapy, including Malta, Brazil and Germany
