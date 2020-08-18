New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
Coronavirus latest: New Zealand says no cases linked to frozen imports; Australia’s second wave traced to Melbourne hotels
- Investigations suggest New Zealand’s latest outbreak has not come from a cold-storage facility in Auckland where a recently infected person worked
- In Australia, an inquiry has found that almost all of a second wave of infections in Victoria state can be traced back to travellers in two Melbourne hotels
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
