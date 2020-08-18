US President Donald Trump and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photos: Bloomberg, NZ Herald
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern hits back as Trump says New Zealand has ‘big surge’

  • ‘Anyone who is following will quite easily see New Zealand’s nine cases a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,’ she said
  • Auckland city was recently put back into lockdown after a new outbreak emerged last week
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:38pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photos: Bloomberg, NZ Herald
READ FULL ARTICLE