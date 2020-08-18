US President Donald Trump and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photos: Bloomberg, NZ Herald
Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern hits back as Trump says New Zealand has ‘big surge’
- ‘Anyone who is following will quite easily see New Zealand’s nine cases a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,’ she said
- Auckland city was recently put back into lockdown after a new outbreak emerged last week
