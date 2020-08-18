Police officers and soldiers patrol a popular running track in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia will manufacture vaccine and give it free to citizens, PM says
- Scott Morrison said Australia had reached a deal with Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive vaccine being developed with Oxford University
- The Oxford vaccine is one of five globally in Phase 3 efficacy trials, and researchers hope to have results by the end of the year
