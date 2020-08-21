Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: dpa
Japan’s Motegi affirms importance of rule of law in Indo-Pacific during Papua New Guinea visit

  • Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi vowed ‘strong support’ for the island nation’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
  • He also highlighted the importance of ‘a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law’ in the Indo-Pacific, amid China’s rising assertiveness in the region
Kyodo
Updated: 3:00pm, 21 Aug, 2020

