Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: dpa
Japan’s Motegi affirms importance of rule of law in Indo-Pacific during Papua New Guinea visit
- Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi vowed ‘strong support’ for the island nation’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
- He also highlighted the importance of ‘a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law’ in the Indo-Pacific, amid China’s rising assertiveness in the region
Topic | Japan
