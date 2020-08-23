Aya Al-Umari, whose brother Hussein was killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks. Photo: AP
Family, survivors to face Christchurch mosque gunman for his sentencing
- New Zealand court will begin hearings on the sentencing of Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who plead guilty to killing 51 Muslim worshippers in 2019
- Some survivors have travelled from abroad to attend the court hearing
Topic | New Zealand shooting
Aya Al-Umari, whose brother Hussein was killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks. Photo: AP