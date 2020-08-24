Police are seen outside the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: EPA
New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for Christchurch attack, court hears

  • Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism. He will be sentenced later this week
  • He spent years purchasing high-powered firearms, researched mosque layouts by flying a drone over his primary target, prosecutor said
Updated: 10:36am, 24 Aug, 2020

