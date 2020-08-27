Victims and relatives embrace as they wait to enter the Christchurch High Court for the final day in the sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant on Thursday. Photo: AP
Unprecedented sentence demanded for Christchurch mosque shooter

  • Brenton Tarrant expected to become first person in New Zealand imprisoned for life without parole
  • Australian white supremacist has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attack
Updated: 7:32am, 27 Aug, 2020

Victims and relatives embrace as they wait to enter the Christchurch High Court for the final day in the sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant on Thursday. Photo: AP
