New Zealand’s central bank said earlier this year that cyberattacks could wipe out about 2 per cent to 3 per cent of the profits of the banking and insurance industries each year. Photo: NZME
New Zealand stock exchange crashed by cyberattacks for fourth day in a row as spy agency seeks answers
- Experts say possible explanations include a state-sponsored incursion, online activists with an anti-capitalist agenda or a criminal enterprise seeking a ransom
- New Zealand is not often the target of such attacks but neighbouring Australia ramped up its cybersecurity this year after a rise in similar incidents
Topic | New Zealand
