A coronavirus-inspired street art mural in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus latest: Auckland lockdown ends as New Zealand controls outbreak; Australia sees record daily deaths

  • Auckland schools reopened and a ban on travelling out of the city was lifted almost three weeks after the outbreak prompted the reintroduction of curbs
  • Australia’s virus epicentre Victoria reported 41 Covid-19 fatalities on Monday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:50am, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A coronavirus-inspired street art mural in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE