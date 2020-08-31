A coronavirus-inspired street art mural in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus latest: Auckland lockdown ends as New Zealand controls outbreak; Australia sees record daily deaths
- Auckland schools reopened and a ban on travelling out of the city was lifted almost three weeks after the outbreak prompted the reintroduction of curbs
- Australia’s virus epicentre Victoria reported 41 Covid-19 fatalities on Monday
