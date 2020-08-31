Students take photos on the University of Sydney campus. Australia’s government has proposed an inquiry by the security and intelligence committee into spiralling interference at public universities. Photo: Reuters
Australia to investigate foreign interference at universities, amid China concerns
- There have been a series of controversies over China’s clout on Australian campuses, from hacks of university data to donations and intimidation
- Canberra last week said it was seeking new powers to scrap deals between local authorities and foreign countries that threaten the national interest
Topic | Australia
