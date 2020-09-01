Australia will become the first to make Facebook pay for news sourced from local providers under a royalty-style system. Photo: DPA
Facebook threatens to block news sharing in Australia over royalty law
- The social media giant said it will stop users of Facebook and Instagram sharing local and international news if the draft code becomes law
- Australia said the legislation was in the national interest and would create a more sustainable local media industry where original content was paid for
