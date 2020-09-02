CGTN anchor Cheng Lei has been held since at least August 14 without charge and with no reason given for her detention. Photo: AFP
China’s detention of Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei places further strain on troubled relationship
- Ties have soured since Australia banned Huawei from its 5G networks and called for an independent probe into origins of coronavirus pandemic
- China has accused Australia of becoming a ‘loudspeaker for interests in Washington’, threatening diplomatic and economic ties in response
Topic | China-Australia relations
