The government has stumped up tens of billions of dollars to fight the economic fallout from pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Australia enters first recession since 1991 after coronavirus pandemic takes toll on economy
- The country was already reeling from a prolonged drought and massive bush fires that had rattled the economy before the disease struck
- Trade also took a hit during the quarter, with imports of goods down 2.4 per cent and exports of services dropping 18.4 per cent
Topic | Australian Economy
