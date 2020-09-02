Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing in 2019. Photo: AFP
In Solomon Islands, closer China ties prompt province of Malaita to seek independence vote
- The Solomons last year severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favour of China but Malaita remains aligned with the US
- Malaita has long sought to become its own nation, although it is unlikely an independence vote would be recognised by the central government
Topic | Pacific nations
