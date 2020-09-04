Sunny Gu, an international student from China, arrives at Sydney International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: Australia extends international travel ban; Thailand records first local infection in 100 days
- Australia’s human biosecurity emergency also suspends regular international flights and cruise ships, and protects the sale and supply of some essential goods
- In Thailand, a 37-year-old man arrested for drug abuse was brought to prison in Bangkok on August 26 before testing positive this week
