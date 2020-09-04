The US military has access to the Palau islands, although it currently has no troops permanently stationed there. Photo: AFP
Palau invites US to build military bases as part of strategic tug of war with China
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper visited the island nation last week and accused Beijing of ‘ongoing destabilising activities’ in the Pacific
- Palau is an independent nation but has no military and the US is responsible for its defence under an agreement called the Compact of Free Association
Topic | US-China relations: the Asian angle
The US military has access to the Palau islands, although it currently has no troops permanently stationed there. Photo: AFP