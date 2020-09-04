A carcass floats in the area where Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 heads of cattle and dozens of crew, went missing in the East China Sea. Photo: Japan Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters
Capsized cattle ship renews New Zealand, Australia live animal export concerns as second crew member found, dies
- The Gulf Livestock 1 was transporting nearly 6,000 cattle from New Zealand to China when it entered the path of Typhoon Maysak and capsized
- Wellington suspended all live exports in the wake of the incident. It was already reviewing the industry and considering a potential total ban
