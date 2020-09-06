Protective services officers patrol along the St Kilda Beach foreshore in Melbourne as the city battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Melbourne, facing third coronavirus wave, extends lockdown
- The lockdown in Australian city extended by two weeks with some restrictions eased
- The city of 4.9 million people has been under tight lockdown restrictions since August 8
