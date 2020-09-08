Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist Bill Birtles waves as he arrives in Sydney after leaving China over arrest fears, amid worsening diplomatic relations between the two countries. Photo: AFP
Australia’s last two accredited journalists in mainland China flee as diplomatic relations worsen
- The ABC’s Beijing correspondent Bill Birtles and The Australian Financial Review’s Shanghai correspondent Michael Smith left China on Monday night
- This came after Chinese police demanded interviews with them, and weeks after Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei was detained in Beijing
Topic | Australia
