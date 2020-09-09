New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media with her deputy Kelvin Davis in Rotorua on Monday while campaigning for the October 17 election. Photo: DPA
New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party plans tax increase to pay coronavirus debt
- The ruling party, comfortably ahead in the election contest, plans a new higher tax rate of 39 per cent for people earning over US$118,908
- New Zealand earmarked US$41 billion for its Covid-19 response plan, which included wage subsidy schemes and other measures to protect jobs
Topic | New Zealand
