New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media with her deputy Kelvin Davis in Rotorua on Monday while campaigning for the October 17 election. Photo: DPANew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media with her deputy Kelvin Davis in Rotorua on Monday while campaigning for the October 17 election. Photo: DPA
New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party plans tax increase to pay coronavirus debt

  • The ruling party, comfortably ahead in the election contest, plans a new higher tax rate of 39 per cent for people earning over US$118,908
  • New Zealand earmarked US$41 billion for its Covid-19 response plan, which included wage subsidy schemes and other measures to protect jobs

Reuters
Updated: 2:43pm, 9 Sep, 2020

