Chinese investors have retreated from Australia’s mining sector as the commodity boom weakened. Photo: AFPChinese investors have retreated from Australia’s mining sector as the commodity boom weakened. Photo: AFP
Chinese investors have retreated from Australia’s mining sector as the commodity boom weakened. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Chinese investment in Australia plummets as tensions spiral

  • Chinese investment Down Under plunged from US$3.5 billion to just US$1.8 billion last year
  • Beijing-Canberra relations have nosedived in recent months after a series of diplomatic clashes, with China imposing tariffs on Australian products

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:51pm, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese investors have retreated from Australia’s mining sector as the commodity boom weakened. Photo: AFPChinese investors have retreated from Australia’s mining sector as the commodity boom weakened. Photo: AFP
Chinese investors have retreated from Australia’s mining sector as the commodity boom weakened. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE