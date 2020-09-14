A medical staff takes a nasal swab sample from a woman outside a quarantine centre in Nashik, India. Photo: AFPA medical staff takes a nasal swab sample from a woman outside a quarantine centre in Nashik, India. Photo: AFP
A medical staff takes a nasal swab sample from a woman outside a quarantine centre in Nashik, India. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus latest: New Zealand to lift curbs; India cases near 5 million

  • Restrictions across the country will be removed on September 21, except in hard-hit Auckland
  • India’s parliament reopened after more than five months even as the country continues to report the most daily new virus cases in the world

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:45pm, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical staff takes a nasal swab sample from a woman outside a quarantine centre in Nashik, India. Photo: AFPA medical staff takes a nasal swab sample from a woman outside a quarantine centre in Nashik, India. Photo: AFP
A medical staff takes a nasal swab sample from a woman outside a quarantine centre in Nashik, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE