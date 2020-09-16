China has ramped up tensions with Australia after it launched a probe into wine imports from the country. Photo: AFP
Australia eyes trade with India to cut China reliance amid mounting tensions
- Canberra to increase links with New Delhi to diversify a trade portfolio that currently makes it the developed world’s most China-dependent economy
- Australia-China ties have deteriorated in recent months after a series of diplomatic spats
Topic | Australia
China has ramped up tensions with Australia after it launched a probe into wine imports from the country. Photo: AFP