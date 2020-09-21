Yatharagga Satellite Station in Australia. China last used the station in June 2013 to support the three-person Shenzhou 10 mission. Photo: Swedish Space Corporation (SSC)Yatharagga Satellite Station in Australia. China last used the station in June 2013 to support the three-person Shenzhou 10 mission. Photo: Swedish Space Corporation (SSC)
China will lose access to Australian space tracking station after contract expires

  • The Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) has allowed Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the Yatharagga ground station north of Perth since 2011
  • China’s expanding space capability, including its Beidou navigation network, is one of the new frontiers of tension between the US and China

Reuters
Updated: 6:56pm, 21 Sep, 2020

Yatharagga Satellite Station in Australia. China last used the station in June 2013 to support the three-person Shenzhou 10 mission. Photo: Swedish Space Corporation (SSC)
