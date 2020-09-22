Volunteers and wildlife officials work to save a whale stranded on a beach in Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania. Photo: AFPVolunteers and wildlife officials work to save a whale stranded on a beach in Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania. Photo: AFP
Australian rescuers rush to save stranded pilot whales off Tasmania, as dozens die

  • A pod of 270 pilot whales got stuck on a sandbar in Macquarie Harbour, in one of Australia’s worst beaching events
  • At least 90 whales have died while 25 have been set free after being attached to boats and dragged into deeper water

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:19pm, 22 Sep, 2020

