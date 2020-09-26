Rescuers attempt to save a whale on a beach in Macquarie Harbour on September 25, 2020. Photo: AFP
Rescuers save 108 whales in Australia’s biggest mass stranding
- Almost 500 long-finned pilot whales were found beached on Tasmania’s west coast early this week
- As efforts begin to move the hundreds of carcasses out to deeper water, an expert says the reason for mass stranding will probably remain a mystery
Topic | Australia
