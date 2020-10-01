New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is greeted by a young child while campaigning in Christchurch. Photo: AP
Could expatriate vote help ‘Jacinda-mania’ sweep New Zealand in October election?
- Jacinda Ardern’s swift response to the Covid-19 pandemic and support from New Zealand’s diaspora could prove a boost for her as she seeks re-election
- But analysts say the PM won’t have it all her own way as the Labour Party has largely failed on its big ticket policy promises like reforming tax
Topic | New Zealand
