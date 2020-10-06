Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. The release of the federal budget, which usually takes place in May, was delayed as the coronavirus pandemic upended most of the economic assumptions underlying its projections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s federal budget sees tax cuts, job support to counter coronavirus slump
- Australia is facing a record budget deficit after Scott Morrison’s government unveiled US$215 billion in stimulus measures to boost economic growth
- Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced a recovery plan that includes creating a million new jobs in the next four years
