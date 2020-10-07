Aspiring New Zealand politician Billy Te Kahika Jnr speaks at a campaign rally in Mangawhai in September. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus conspiracies rocket New Zealand blues guitarist Billy TK into politics
- Once obscure musician says PM Jacinda Ardern, Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton are behind plot to round up rural dwellers and seize their land
- Posts on Facebook page of Te Kahika’s Advance NZ party have generated far more activity than those of the two mainstream parties
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Aspiring New Zealand politician Billy Te Kahika Jnr speaks at a campaign rally in Mangawhai in September. Photo: AFP