Australian billionaire James Packer. Photo: Reuters
Australia casino magnate James Packer was concerned about staff in China after mass arrests
- Packer told government inquiry that he had become uneasy about staff safety after reports in 2015 that 16 South Korean casino workers were detained
- Subsequently, in October 2016, 16 Crown staff were jailed for violating anti-gambling laws, prompting the company to withdraw from its many overseas interests
Topic | China-Australia relations
