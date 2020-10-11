A customer hands a 20 Euro banknote to a vendor at a stall selling fruit and vegetables in Rome, Italy, earlier this month. Photo: BloombergA customer hands a 20 Euro banknote to a vendor at a stall selling fruit and vegetables in Rome, Italy, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
A customer hands a 20 Euro banknote to a vendor at a stall selling fruit and vegetables in Rome, Italy, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus can survive on banknotes, phone screens for up to four weeks, study finds

  • SARS-CoV-2 was detected on smooth surfaces such as glass found on mobile phone screens and plastic banknotes after 28 days at room temperature
  • Survival on stainless steel at cooler temperatures may help explain outbreaks linked to meat processing and cold storage facilities, the researchers said

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:50pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer hands a 20 Euro banknote to a vendor at a stall selling fruit and vegetables in Rome, Italy, earlier this month. Photo: BloombergA customer hands a 20 Euro banknote to a vendor at a stall selling fruit and vegetables in Rome, Italy, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
A customer hands a 20 Euro banknote to a vendor at a stall selling fruit and vegetables in Rome, Italy, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE