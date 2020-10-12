A person exercises at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia to allow New Zealand visitors, eyes Singapore, Japan, South Korea next
- From Friday, New Zealand visitors can enter Australia’s Northern Territory and New South Wales without undergoing mandatory quarantine
- Meanwhile, Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to reopen borders between the two for essential business and official travel
