New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo: AAP
Australian state premier calls secret relationship with China-linked politician Daryl Maguire ‘a mistake’
- Gladys Berejiklian told a corruption probe she dated Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas’ for Chinese nationals, from 2015
- The NSW Premier called the secret relationship a ‘mistake’, but said she would not step down from her position because she had ‘not done anything wrong’
Topic | Australia
