New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo: AAPNew South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo: AAP
Asia /  Australasia

Australian state premier calls secret relationship with China-linked politician Daryl Maguire ‘a mistake’

  • Gladys Berejiklian told a corruption probe she dated Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas’ for Chinese nationals, from 2015
  • The NSW Premier called the secret relationship a ‘mistake’, but said she would not step down from her position because she had ‘not done anything wrong’

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Updated: 3:26pm, 12 Oct, 2020

