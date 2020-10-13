Construction workers gather at the scene of a collapsed building at Curtin University in Perth, Australia. Photo: EPAConstruction workers gather at the scene of a collapsed building at Curtin University in Perth, Australia. Photo: EPA
One dead after glass ceiling collapses at Curtin University in Western Australia

  • The incident occurred at the Bentley campus in Perth. Two men in their 20s were also hospitalised with ‘multiple injuries’
  • Reports said the collapse occurred at a building site under construction and that no students or staff were involved

Reuters
Updated: 4:20pm, 13 Oct, 2020

