Changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues which drains them of their vibrant colours in a process known as bleaching. Photo: Handout
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has lost half its corals in past 25 years due to climate change
- Scientists expect the corals to continue dying off unless Paris Agreement commitments to stem the increase in global temperatures are kept
- The reef, worth US$4 billion a year in tourism revenue for Australia before the coronavirus pandemic, is in danger of losing its World Heritage status
