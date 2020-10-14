Changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues which drains them of their vibrant colours in a process known as bleaching. Photo: Handout Changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues which drains them of their vibrant colours in a process known as bleaching. Photo: Handout
Changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues which drains them of their vibrant colours in a process known as bleaching. Photo: Handout
Asia /  Australasia

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has lost half its corals in past 25 years due to climate change

  • Scientists expect the corals to continue dying off unless Paris Agreement commitments to stem the increase in global temperatures are kept
  • The reef, worth US$4 billion a year in tourism revenue for Australia before the coronavirus pandemic, is in danger of losing its World Heritage status

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:08pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues which drains them of their vibrant colours in a process known as bleaching. Photo: Handout Changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues which drains them of their vibrant colours in a process known as bleaching. Photo: Handout
Changes in ocean temperatures stress healthy corals, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues which drains them of their vibrant colours in a process known as bleaching. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE