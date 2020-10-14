Police in New Zealand seized seven high-end luxury vehicles including a Lamborghini Huracan in early-morning raids in Auckland relating to a money-laundering operation. Photo: Twitter
New Zealand police arrest six over money laundering scheme that sent funds to China
- Auckland police seized luxury vehicles including a Lamborghini Huracan, a boat, motorbikes and thousands in cash
- The suspects used semi-legitimate businesses to launder profits generated by drugs, with a ‘significant’ amount of money going overseas
