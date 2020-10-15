Billy Te Kahika, co-leader of the party Advance New Zealand, said Facebook has ‘officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections’ after shutting down his party’s page. Photo: AFP
New Zealand election: Facebook shuts Advance NZ page for spreading ‘misinformation’
- The party, co-led by former blues musician Billy Te Kahika, claimed Covid-19 was fake and the military was planning to carry out forced vaccinations
- He accused Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of being behind Facebook’s decision, comparing the country to North Korea and China
