Billy Te Kahika, co-leader of the party Advance New Zealand, said Facebook has ‘officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections’ after shutting down his party’s page. Photo: AFP Billy Te Kahika, co-leader of the party Advance New Zealand, said Facebook has ‘officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections’ after shutting down his party’s page. Photo: AFP
Billy Te Kahika, co-leader of the party Advance New Zealand, said Facebook has ‘officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections’ after shutting down his party’s page. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand election: Facebook shuts Advance NZ page for spreading ‘misinformation’

  • The party, co-led by former blues musician Billy Te Kahika, claimed Covid-19 was fake and the military was planning to carry out forced vaccinations
  • He accused Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of being behind Facebook’s decision, comparing the country to North Korea and China

Topic |   New Zealand
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:17pm, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Billy Te Kahika, co-leader of the party Advance New Zealand, said Facebook has ‘officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections’ after shutting down his party’s page. Photo: AFP Billy Te Kahika, co-leader of the party Advance New Zealand, said Facebook has ‘officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections’ after shutting down his party’s page. Photo: AFP
Billy Te Kahika, co-leader of the party Advance New Zealand, said Facebook has ‘officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections’ after shutting down his party’s page. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE