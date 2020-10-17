New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at the Labour Party election night event in Auckland. Photo: EPA
Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party sweeps New Zealand election
- The mandate means Ardern could form the first single-party government in decades
- Opposition National Party leader Judith Collins congratulated the prime minister for an ‘outstanding result’
Topic | New Zealand
