Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand loses Covid-free status again; Australian state eases lockdown

  • New Zealand case comes day after PM Jacinda Ardern won a landslide election victory in ‘Covid election’
  • The state at the epicentre of Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak announced an easing of restrictions

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:43am, 18 Oct, 2020

Australia’s border rules were relaxed last week, allowing travellers from New Zealand to visit New South Wales without having to quarantine. Photo: AFP Australia’s border rules were relaxed last week, allowing travellers from New Zealand to visit New South Wales without having to quarantine. Photo: AFP
Australia’s border rules were relaxed last week, allowing travellers from New Zealand to visit New South Wales without having to quarantine. Photo: AFP
