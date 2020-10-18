Australia’s border rules were relaxed last week, allowing travellers from New Zealand to visit New South Wales without having to quarantine. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New Zealand loses Covid-free status again; Australian state eases lockdown
- New Zealand case comes day after PM Jacinda Ardern won a landslide election victory in ‘Covid election’
- The state at the epicentre of Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak announced an easing of restrictions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
