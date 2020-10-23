The 25-year-old man is accused of pretending to be a teen social media celebrity to befriend underage girls before blackmailing them. Photo: Shutterstock The 25-year-old man is accused of pretending to be a teen social media celebrity to befriend underage girls before blackmailing them. Photo: Shutterstock
The 25-year-old man is accused of pretending to be a teen social media celebrity to befriend underage girls before blackmailing them. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  Australasia

Australia ‘sextortion’ suspect tricked 112 underage girls to send nudes by impersonating teen social media star, police say

  • Officers were tipped off by a 13-year-old girl in the United States who said a person she met online, who she thought was 15 years old, had blackmailed her
  • Evidence seized included chats and videos of the targeted girls ‘pleading for the man to leave them alone, detailing their distress, fear and humiliation’

Topic |   Australia
DPA
DPA in Sydney

Updated: 9:14am, 23 Oct, 2020

