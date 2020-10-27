Staff at Tiamo Bistro in Melbourne prepare for reopening. Photo: AFP
Melbourne plans midnight reopening as 112-day coronavirus lockdown ends
- Australia’s second city has now recorded a ‘double doughnut’ – two days of no new cases or deaths – for the first time since March
- Melbourne was hardest hit by Australia’s second wave but stay-at-home orders and forced closures of non-essential business have now been eased
