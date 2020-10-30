Cars pass a billboard urging voters to vote No against euthanasia in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP Cars pass a billboard urging voters to vote No against euthanasia in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Cars pass a billboard urging voters to vote No against euthanasia in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand poised to legalise euthanasia but not marijuana after referendum

  • New Zealanders emphatically endorsed the euthanasia measure with 65 per cent voting in favour
  • The No vote on marijuana was much closer, with 53 per cent voting against legalising the drug for recreational use

Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:31am, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cars pass a billboard urging voters to vote No against euthanasia in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP Cars pass a billboard urging voters to vote No against euthanasia in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Cars pass a billboard urging voters to vote No against euthanasia in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE