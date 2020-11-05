Novavax will supply 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia. Photo: Reuters Novavax will supply 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia. Photo: Reuters
Novavax will supply 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia secures two more coronavirus vaccine deals for early 2021

  • Under the new agreements, Novavax will supply 40 million vaccine doses and Pfizer-BioNTech will provide 10 million doses
  • Australia is working on an initial roll-out plan for early 2021, which will make the vaccines free but not mandatory

Updated: 11:32am, 5 Nov, 2020

