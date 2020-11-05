Novavax will supply 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia secures two more coronavirus vaccine deals for early 2021
- Under the new agreements, Novavax will supply 40 million vaccine doses and Pfizer-BioNTech will provide 10 million doses
- Australia is working on an initial roll-out plan for early 2021, which will make the vaccines free but not mandatory
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Novavax will supply 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia. Photo: Reuters