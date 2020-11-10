Australia in March shut its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents. Photo: Reuters Australia in March shut its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Australia may open borders to Asia, parts of China, as cases dwindle

  • Canberra’s consideration to ease travel curbs and revive tourism comes as the country has recorded three days without any local Covid-19 cases
  • PM Scott Morrison ruled out entry from the US or Europe, but said people from low-risk places such as Japan, Singapore and some Chinese provinces may be allowed

Updated: 5:46pm, 10 Nov, 2020

