Australia in March shut its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Australia may open borders to Asia, parts of China, as cases dwindle
- Canberra’s consideration to ease travel curbs and revive tourism comes as the country has recorded three days without any local Covid-19 cases
- PM Scott Morrison ruled out entry from the US or Europe, but said people from low-risk places such as Japan, Singapore and some Chinese provinces may be allowed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Australia in March shut its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents. Photo: Reuters