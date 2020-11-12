After the September 11 terror attacks more than 26,000 Australian uniformed personnel were sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside US and allied forces against the Taliban, al-Qaeda and other Islamist groups. Photo: AFP After the September 11 terror attacks more than 26,000 Australian uniformed personnel were sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside US and allied forces against the Taliban, al-Qaeda and other Islamist groups. Photo: AFP
After the September 11 terror attacks more than 26,000 Australian uniformed personnel were sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside US and allied forces against the Taliban, al-Qaeda and other Islamist groups. Photo: AFP
Australia establishes Afghanistan war crimes prosecutor after years of whistle-blower reports

  • Inspector-General identified more than 50 incidents, most relating to the unlawful killings of ‘persons who were non-combatants’
  • Reports include troops killing a six-year-old child in a raid, a dead foe’s hand being severed and a prisoner being shot dead to save space in a helicopter

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:52pm, 12 Nov, 2020

