After the September 11 terror attacks more than 26,000 Australian uniformed personnel were sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside US and allied forces against the Taliban, al-Qaeda and other Islamist groups. Photo: AFP
Australia establishes Afghanistan war crimes prosecutor after years of whistle-blower reports
- Inspector-General identified more than 50 incidents, most relating to the unlawful killings of ‘persons who were non-combatants’
- Reports include troops killing a six-year-old child in a raid, a dead foe’s hand being severed and a prisoner being shot dead to save space in a helicopter
Topic | War in Afghanistan
