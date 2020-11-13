An international student from China arrives at Sydney airport earlier this year. Photo: Reuters An international student from China arrives at Sydney airport earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
An international student from China arrives at Sydney airport earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Foreign students cannot return to Australia, government says, citing shortage of Covid-19 quarantine facilities

  • Foreign students are worth about US$25.3 billion a year to the Australian economy
  • ‘There is a queue, and Australians are in the front of the queue,’ PM Scott Morrison said

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:02pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An international student from China arrives at Sydney airport earlier this year. Photo: Reuters An international student from China arrives at Sydney airport earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
An international student from China arrives at Sydney airport earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE