Several Chinese cities have reported finding Covid-19 on frozen meat imports from Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina and New Zealand. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand says no word from China on coronavirus in frozen meat
- Three Chinese cities, including Jinan, said over the weekend they had found Covid-19 in beef, tripe and pork from Brazil, Bolivia, New Zealand and Argentina
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had been advised it was not New Zealand’s beef that had Covid-19 in it, but the reports are being investigated
