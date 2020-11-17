Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s government uses Facebook to broadcast his speeches and to disseminate health information during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Solomon Islands moves to ban Facebook after government criticism on platform
- The Pacific nation’s leaders have been critiqued on social media over coronavirus stimulus funds and switching diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China
- The country of 650,000 would join China, Iran and North Korea in actively restricting the world’s biggest social networking platform
Topic | Pacific nations
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s government uses Facebook to broadcast his speeches and to disseminate health information during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE