Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia ‘will continue to be ourselves’, even if that is a source of tensions with China. Photo: DPA
China-Australia relations: PM Scott Morrison responds to Beijing’s list of 14 grievances
- Beijing complained about Canberra’s involvement in domestic affairs like Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, spy accusations, and its coronavirus inquiry call
- But Morrison said Australia acted in its own interests and would not compromise its values or policies on issues like investment, 5G and interference
